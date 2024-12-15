"Maybe in 2026, I will be able to play in the IPL": Pakistan's Mohammed Amir

Mohammed Amir said that with a UK passport, he also hopes to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he can. He has a lot of respect for Virat Kohli and cherishes the bat that the Indian great gave him ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup match in Kolkata

Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir who called it a quit in international cricket for a final time said that he has two regrets, first is not getting to bowl against Team India on home soil and second is not getting a chance to host Virat Kohli at his Lahore residence.

Further, Mohammed Amir said that with a UK passport, he also hopes to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he can.

Mohammed Amir has a dreamy international debut. At the age of just 17 years old, he made his first international appearance in the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup in the UK. He said that India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 had taken away his chance to bowl at Indian greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"India not touring Pakistan has saddened me," Amir told Telecom Asia Sport from Sri Lanka where he is playing in a T10 league. "Had they (Indian players) come to Pakistan they would have realised their popularity in our country. Fans wanted to see Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishab Pant and Jasprit Bumrah," Amir told Telecom Asia Sport in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

Mohammed Amir who snapped the wicket of Team India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in a Champions Trophy match in Centurion has good memories of touring India.

"I have also toured India so I know how much love I got from the fans and players there. It would have been great had Indian players visited Pakistan. They have a huge following in Pakistan," said Amir, whose burgeoning career was halted due to a five-year ban because of his role in the spot-fixing scandal of 2010.

Amir made an immediate impact when he returned to the international stage after serving out the ban and starred in Pakistan's triumph in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against India, rocking them with wickets of Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

He has a lot of respect for Virat Kohli and cherishes the bat that the Indian great gave him ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup match in Kolkata. "Virat is great and admires talent," said Amir. "For sure, I would have hosted him at my house."

"Virat gifted me his bat and I was overwhelmed by his action," Amir reminisces. "I have always been a great admirer of his batting and he is of my bowling. I played some good knocks with his bat."

His wish to host Kohli can come true in London where both spend time and are about to relocate in the future. "I have UK status now," said Amir whose wife Narjis is a UK citizen. "Insha'Allah I will get my UK passport in February 2025, so that wish can come true in the UK," Amir was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport.

With a UK passport, Amir is also dreaming of featuring in the IPL as an overseas player. "Why not?" said Amir when asked about the possibility. "Maybe in 2026, I will be able to play in the IPL as I am still playing leagues around the world."

Mohammed Amir said he was satisfied with his international career, which he ended with 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 in 61 ODIs and 71 in 62 T20Is.

