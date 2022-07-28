MCA allows widows aged 70-plus to get Rs 20k pension

We will start this from August 1,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told mid-day on Wednesday

Milind Rege, who urged MCA, to grant pension to widowed sister

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s Apex Council took two vital decisions on Wednesday which would benefit widows of former first-class players as well as MCA club teams.

In response to former Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege’s request to grant pension to his widowed sister—Pushpa Diwadkar (wife of ex-Mumbai spin stalwart Sharad Diwadkar) and the wives of late cricketers Ajit Naik and Ranjan Baindoor, the MCA decided to grant them pension of Rs 20,000 per month from August 1. “MCA will give R20,000 per month to all widows of ex-Mumbai cricketers, who are 70-plus. We will start this from August 1,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told mid-day on Wednesday.



Ex-Mumbai off-spinner and MCA administrator Diwadkar, who played 82 first-class matches passed away in 2005. Former pacer Ajit, who expired in 1999 represented Mumbai in 21 games, while ex-offie Baindoor, who played for Mumbai in 16 matches, passed away in 2016. “The cricketing fraternity will remain grateful for this gesture of the MCA, which has been the pioneer association in passing all such [pension] benefits. I thank the president [Dr Vijay Patil], office-bearers as well as the Apex Council for unanimously agreeing to take cognizance of my letter,” Rege said.

The other decision, was about clubs. MCA have kept aside Rs 60 lakh per annum to aid tournament-participating clubs. “We will be giving Rs 4,000 per match to each team for tournaments run by MCA like Dr HD Kanga Cricket League, Kanga Knockout, Corporate Trophy, Madhav Mantri Trophy, inter school/college tournament, girl’s inter-club tournament [to be started]. It will cost MCA Rs 60 to 70 lakh per year and we have the provision for it,” Naik added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt the Jatin Paranjape-led MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee has recommended that Salil Ankola continue as chief selector of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team with Jitendra Thackeray, Sunil More, Ghulam Parkar and Prasad Desai as other selection committee members.