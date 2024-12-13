Breaking News
Hopefully I can throw a few more punches at Bumrah McSweeney

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

Bumrah turned out to be McSweeney’s nemesis in his maiden Test series as he dismissed the right-hander thrice in the last two games

Nathan McSweeney

Rookie Australia opener Nathan McSweeney hopes to “throw a few more punches” at the Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test at the Gabba, starting Saturday.


Bumrah turned out to be McSweeney’s nemesis in his maiden Test series as he dismissed the right-hander thrice in the last two games. 


“To get a bowler like Jasprit early on my career, it’s not going to get much tougher than that... the more I face him, the more comfortable I’ll get against him. Hopefully, I’ll get better the more I face him, and I can throw a few more punches hopefully here at The Gabba,” McSweeney told cricket.com.au.

