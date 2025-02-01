Breaking News
Budget 2025: Income tax relief as nil tax slab raised to Rs 12 lakh
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MI Junior Nagpur Dominant Somalvar High School Register 129 Run Triumph

MI Junior Nagpur: Dominant Somalvar High School Register 129-Run Triumph

Updated on: 01 February,2025 04:24 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After being put into bat, Somalvar High School managed to get to 156, riding on the back of a stellar innings by Jayesh Kshetrpal (54), before they fell prey to the bowling of Shourya Devikar (3/21) and Adwait Punde (3/36) and were eventually bowled out for 156

MI Junior Nagpur: Dominant Somalvar High School Register 129-Run Triumph

Krishna Saratkar

Listen to this article
MI Junior Nagpur: Dominant Somalvar High School Register 129-Run Triumph
x
00:00

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Somalvar High School bossed Reliance Foundation School Team as they emerged victorious with a margin of 129 runs in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Nagpur on Saturday.


Also Read: "The spark within will ignite on its own": Rayudu on Virat Kohli


After being put into bat, Somalvar High School managed to get to 156, riding on the back of a stellar innings by Jayesh Kshetrpal (54), before they fell prey to the bowling of Shourya Devikar (3/21) and Adwait Punde (3/36) and were eventually bowled out for 156.


Defending a competitive total of 157 runs, Kshetrpal capped a fantastic all-round performance as he backed up his half-century by picking 2 wickets. However, it was skipper Krishna Saratkar who stole the spotlight as he led from the front, wreaking havoc with a 6-wicket haul that dismantled Reliance Foundation School Team’s batting and saw them being bowled out for just 27 runs, handing Somalvar High School a dominant 129-run victory. 
 
Brief Scores:
Somalvar High School all out 156 in 29.3 overs (Jayesh Kshetrpal 54; Shourya Devikar 3/21, Adwait Punde 3/36, Atharva Bante 2/14) bt Reliance Foundation School Team all out 27 in 8.3 overs (Krishna Saratkar 6/8, Jayesh Kshetrpal 2/5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians india sports news cricket news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK