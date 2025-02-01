MI Junior Nagpur: Dominant Somalvar High School Register 129-Run Triumph

After being put into bat, Somalvar High School managed to get to 156, riding on the back of a stellar innings by Jayesh Kshetrpal (54), before they fell prey to the bowling of Shourya Devikar (3/21) and Adwait Punde (3/36) and were eventually bowled out for 156

Krishna Saratkar

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Somalvar High School bossed Reliance Foundation School Team as they emerged victorious with a margin of 129 runs in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Nagpur on Saturday.

After being put into bat, Somalvar High School managed to get to 156, riding on the back of a stellar innings by Jayesh Kshetrpal (54), before they fell prey to the bowling of Shourya Devikar (3/21) and Adwait Punde (3/36) and were eventually bowled out for 156.

Defending a competitive total of 157 runs, Kshetrpal capped a fantastic all-round performance as he backed up his half-century by picking 2 wickets. However, it was skipper Krishna Saratkar who stole the spotlight as he led from the front, wreaking havoc with a 6-wicket haul that dismantled Reliance Foundation School Team’s batting and saw them being bowled out for just 27 runs, handing Somalvar High School a dominant 129-run victory.



Brief Scores:

Somalvar High School all out 156 in 29.3 overs (Jayesh Kshetrpal 54; Shourya Devikar 3/21, Adwait Punde 3/36, Atharva Bante 2/14) bt Reliance Foundation School Team all out 27 in 8.3 overs (Krishna Saratkar 6/8, Jayesh Kshetrpal 2/5.

