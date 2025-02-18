MI Junior Rising Star: Abdur Rahman Slams Ton to Power Team A’s 122-Run Triumph

In the face of a towering target of 312 runs, Team D got off to a good start with a 59-run partnership between skipper Amogh Patil (33) and opener Taha Attarwala. However, Team D kept losing wickets at crucial junctures of the match and could only manage a total of 189 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their stipulated 40 overs

In a high-scoring match that saw the completion of 80 overs, Team A hammered Team D by a pulverising margin of 122 runs in a league match of the Mumbai Indians Junior Boys Rising Star Tournament in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After opting to bat, Team A got off to a positive start with a 57-run partnership for the second wicket between opener Pugazh Sundarraj and skipper Abdur Rahman, before the former was dismissed for 20. However, skipper Abdur Rahman kept the momentum going as he went to score 177 runs which involved a massive 185-run stand with Shreyash Gowari, who scored a crafty half-century.

In the face of a towering target of 312 runs, Team D got off to a good start with a 59-run partnership between skipper Amogh Patil (33) and opener Taha Attarwala. However, Team D kept losing wickets at crucial junctures of the match and could only manage a total of 189 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their stipulated 40 overs, despite fighting cameos from Aryan Purohit (47 n.o) and Arush Patade (33).

In the girls match, Team A cruised to a commanding 7-wicket victory over Team B. Batting first, opener Swaraa Jadhav got Team B off to a promising start with a solid knock of 45 runs. However, Team B could not make the most of it and were restricted to 128 in the stipulated 21 overs as Rajasi dominated proceedings with a disciplined effort with ball in hand, ending up with a 5-wicket haul. In response to a modest target of 129, Aarya Wajge and opener Ashira Patil stitched together a 86-run partnership for the second wicket before Ashira was dismissed for 33. Riding on the back of a splendid unbeaten half-century by Wajge, Team A eased to victory as they chased down the target inside 14 overs.

Brief Scores:

Boys:

Team C 245/7 in 40 overs (Aaradhya Chavan 63, Deven Yadav 47, Daksh Chaurasiya 44, Shaurya Patil 33, Vedant Bane 25; Aarav Yadav 3/39) bt Team B all out 154 in 31.5 overs (Aarav Yadav 39, Prithvi Bhalerao 36, Aakash Mangde 30; Daksh Chaurasiya 4/29, Yuvan Sharma 3/42, Deven Yadav 2/24).



Team A 311/8 in 40 overs (Abdur Rahman 177, Shreyash Gowari 52, Pugazh Sundarraj 20; Rishabh Sadake 2/66) bt Team D 189/7 in 40 overs (Aryan Purohit 47 n.o, Amogh Patil 33, Arush Patade 33, Harshit Bobade 28; Vedant Kadu 2/39).

Girls:

Team A 129/3 in 13.5 overs (Aarya Wajge 58 n.o, Ashira Patil 33) bt Team B 128/8 in 21 overs (Swaraa Jadhav 45; Rajasi 5/15, Ashira Patil 2/18).

