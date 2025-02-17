Mumbai Indians to put run-out issue behind vs Gujarat

Beth Mooney has scored a fifty at the top of the order but her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt is yet to come good.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Gujarat Giants will seek more runs from their top-order to extend their belligerent run with the bat while Mumbai Indians will look to hit their strides after a tough opener in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday. Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the previous two seasons, seem to have fix their batting woes with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner doing the heavy lifting in the first two games.

Beth Mooney has scored a fifty at the top of the order but her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt is yet to come good. Giants amassed 201 in their opening game but still lost before Gardner ensured they gunned down a 144-run target rather comfortably. The pressure is increasing on the Indian batters to deliver especially number three D Hemalatha.

With the ball as well, captain Gardner has led from the front and has got good support from leg-break bowler Priya Mishra. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would like to put the controversy over multiple run-outs in their tournament opener behind when they take the field against Giants.

