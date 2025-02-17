Breaking News
Mumbai Indians to put run-out issue behind vs Gujarat

Mumbai Indians to put run-out issue behind vs Gujarat

Updated on: 18 February,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Beth Mooney has scored a fifty at the top of the order but her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt is yet to come good.

Mumbai Indians to put run-out issue behind vs Gujarat

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians to put run-out issue behind vs Gujarat
Gujarat Giants will seek more runs from their top-order to extend their belligerent run with the bat while Mumbai Indians will look to hit their strides after a tough opener in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday. Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the previous two seasons, seem to have fix their batting woes with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner doing the heavy lifting in the first two games.


Beth Mooney has scored a fifty at the top of the order but her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt is yet to come good. Giants amassed 201 in their opening game but still lost before Gardner ensured they gunned down a 144-run target rather comfortably. The pressure is increasing on the Indian batters to deliver especially number three D Hemalatha.


With the ball as well, captain Gardner has led from the front and has got good support from leg-break bowler Priya Mishra. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would like to put the controversy over multiple run-outs in their tournament opener behind when they take the field against Giants.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

