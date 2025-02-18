Gujarat Giants will enter their WPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians after losing and winning one match each out of their two games played so far in the league. Whereas, Mumbai Indians have registered the victory in the only match they have played so far and will look to continue their momentum

Ashleigh Gardner, Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Where to watch, match time, head-to-head records, squads

The ongoing WPL 2025 is all set to witness match number five between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Match venue

The WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be in action at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 PM.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Head-to-head records

Having locked horns for the four times in the Women's Premier League history, Mumbai Indians have maintained their dominance over Gujarat Giants. MI have won all four matches against GG. It will be interesting to see if the Ashleigh Gardner-led side register their first win against MI.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock of 42 runs off 2 deliveries including 4 fours and 3 sixes. Nat Sciver-Brunt on the other hand, played an unbeaten knock of 80 runs in 59 balls which was laced with 13 fours.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Where to watch

Match number three of the WPL 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be telecast on Star Sports network and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG squads:

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.