After opting to bat, openers Swarada Bende and Vaidai Tanavade embarked on a run spree as they propelled Shardashram Vidyamandir to an astonishing total of 425 without losing a single wicket

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article MI Junior: Shardashram Vidyamandir Come Out Trumps to continue winning run x 00:00

Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) dominated proceedings as they bossed Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, winning by a margin of 364 runs in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Mumbai on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After opting to bat, openers Swarada Bende and Vaidai Tanavade embarked on a run spree as they propelled Shardashram Vidyamandir to an astonishing total of 425 without losing a single wicket. Both openers notched unbeaten centuries, with Swara top-scoring with 105*, while Vaidai finished with 102*.

With a daunting target of 426 runs required to win, Bhargavi Patil’s excellent bowling that saw her end with figures of 4 for 10, blew Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School away as they were skittled out for just 61 runs, handing Shardashram Vidyamandir a 364-run victory.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen shocks fans with his favourite Indian cricketer —It’s not Bumrah or Gill

Brief Scores:

Boys’ U-14:

Chembur Karnataka High School and College 214/5 in 38.4 overs (Ankit Mhatre 63, Omkar Koli 55, Shreyash Gowari 42; Akshat Joshi 2/33) bt General Education Academy (Chembur) 213/7 in 40 overs (Shardul Fagare 88, Yashraj Kalaskar 41, Arnav Patil 37; Viraj Patil 2/36).



Girls’ U-15:

St. Columba School (Gamdevi) 44/0 in 4.3 overs (Maithilee Sakpal 19) bt St. Marys High School (Mulund) all out 43 in 10.2 overs (Durva Palav 3/4, Shalan Mulla 2/10).



Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) 425/0 in 16 overs (Swarada Bende 105 n.o, Vaidai Tanavade 102 n.o) bt Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School all out 61 in 17.5 overs (Bhargavi Patil 4/10, Dhwani 2/13).

Mumbai Indians Training: Day 2

Key India players Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Yastika Bhatia and Saika Ishaque hone their skills at a practice session focusing on adequate time in the nets pertaining to their skill set, along with fielding drills.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.