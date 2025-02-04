Kevin Pietersen had a love-hate relationship with British media and he is well aware of exactly how the stars feel. Pietersen continued, "A Virat makes people feel amazing. Rohit makes people feel amazing, so they should be celebrated, they get to 36, 37 or 38"

Kevin Pietersen (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Virat, Rohit aren't robots": Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen x 00:00

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels that Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve a lot of empathy as they are not robots. The former English cricketer also stated that one should not forget the kind of joy they provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been struggling to find themselves among the runs. Team India also suffered a 1-3 Test series loss against Australia following which the calls on the stalwarts' retirement have grown louder.

"(It's) unfair. How can you tell somebody who's scored as many runs as these guys, they must retire? Yes, it's a discussion and it's a topic I get it, I understand it, but they deserve more respect than that," Kevin Pietersen said during a promotional event.

Also Read: Not Bumrah, Not Gill, know Kevin Pietersen's current favourite Team India player

Kevin Pietersen had a love-hate relationship with British media and he is well aware of exactly how the stars feel.

"Having had exactly the same challenges in my career, it happens. Rohit and Virat are not robots. They don't walk out there and get a hundred every time they bat. Maybe they had one bad Australian tour. Does that make them bad people? No. Does it make them bad cricketers? Absolutely not," he said.

Kevin Pietersen also stated that people need to understand that cricketers are human beings too.

"You guys need to understand, these guys are human beings. You give them bamboo now, but at the end of their careers, you look back and how did they make you feel when they played? They made people feel happy."

"It's not all about statistics. It's not all about winning and not about losing, and you finish your career like I did, people talk to me about how I made them feel when I played."

Pietersen continued, "A Virat makes people feel amazing. Rohit makes people feel amazing, so they should be celebrated, they get to 36, 37 or 38. I always feel those kinds of players should be celebrated."

(With PTI Inputs)