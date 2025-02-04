In an exclusive chat, the former England cricket captain also revealed much more

Kevin Pietersen is in Mumbai for the launch of scotch whiskey Dram Bell. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Kevin Pietersen shocks fans with his favourite Indian cricketer —It's not Bumrah or Gill

Ahead of the ODI series between India and England later this week, Kevin Pietersen revealed that after the T20i series, both India and England will be looking to play aggressive brands of cricket. He shares, "Both teams are going to bowl that ball as fast as they can. The Indian batting is so good. The route is huge for England coming back to play the spinners and they are going to have to play for a long time. The England batters struggled against the spinners, which is really surprising because I thought they were better than that.

Pietersen was in the city for the launch of a blended Scotch Whiskey Dram Bell, being the marquee investor and brand ambassador. However, he did not only give his take on India vs England, which he has been continuously doing on social media but also revealed his current favourite. "Abhishek (Sharma) is my favourite player right now with that 100 he scored and the way he batted; Shubman Gill as a youngster. Obviously, Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma), who are absolutely legends of the game. You have so many more class players in India, and then you can't forget (Jasprit) Bumrah, what a bowler."

Interestingly, Pietersen also revealed, "I don't miss playing cricket. I still have enough of the game, see enough of the game. I like watching the game and the great players and I love commentating about the game." He further adds that as a player, he believes he saw the game differently. "I feel it's quite a lot of fun the way I see the game and talk about it. It is quite different but it is also quite relevant to the way the modern day players play the game. The modern day player plays the game like I used to play cricket 15-20 years ago. I love watching these guys do what they do," said the celebrated cricketer, who is known for the switch hit.