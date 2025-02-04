"One series does not define the form of whole team": Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill

Star players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will now feature in the ODI series against England before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025. Before Australia, Team India also suffered a Test series loss against New Zealand by 0-3 at home

Shubman Gill

Team India's vice-captain Shubman Gill defended his side's performance during the Test series against Australia, by saying that one poor series does not define a team and it is unfair to criticize the team after a rare failure.

Team India suffered a 1-3 Test series loss against Australia in the five-match series. This also led the Aussies to end the decade-long dominance of Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Star players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will now feature in the ODI series against England before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"One series does not define the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in a lot of series and tournaments," Gill told reporters here ahead of the first ODI against England.

"Definitely, we did not play as per our expectations in the Australian series, but still we played some good cricket. We were unfortunate not to have (Jasprit) Bumrah on the last day and we would have won the match and the series would have been a draw and this talk wouldn't have happened."

"One match and one day doesn't define us, we won there twice before and earlier won a World Cup and then reached the final of a World Cup, so we should keep all those things in mind."

Before Australia, Team India also suffered a Test series loss against New Zealand by 0-3 at home.

Ahead of the ODI series against England, the focus will be on Rohit and Virat who are currently struggling to find themselves among runs. But Shubman Gill was very quick to cover up Rohit's lack of runs. The 25-year-old highlighted Rohit's form in white-ball cricket.

"The way Rohit bhai has been batting in the ODIs in the past one year and a half, it's been really game-changing for us.

"Taking the momentum right through from the start and taking the game away form ball one and it makes the job of the non-striker and the batsmen coming in a bit easier and I think it has helped our team a lot."

Despite scoring runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun Nair was not picked for the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Gill stressed the importance of continuity to ensure a secure team environment rather than making frequent changes based on domestic performances.

"Karun had a great Vijay Hazare Trophy, but that doesn't mean the current players should be dropped. They have also performed well to reach this stage.

"We have lost only one game in the World Cups. The players in the squad have contributed significantly, and while it's unfortunate for those excelling in domestic cricket who weren't picked, constant chopping and changing will affect players' confidence. Without continuity, we can never build a strong team."

Shubman Gill has been made a part of the leadership group, and on taking up the additional responsibility of being a vice-captain, he said "I take it as a challenge to lead my way, firstly with my performance and then definitely in the field if Rohit bhai would want my opinions. It's my duty to let him know what my thoughts are."

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek churning out top performances, Gill is in a scramble for a spot at the top of the order, but the 25-year-old asserted that there is no "toxic competition" between the three.

"Abhishek is a childhood of friend of mine. Jaiswal is also a friend, I don't think there is any toxic competition between us. Obviously if you are playing for the country, you want to perform in every match, and not think that 'I wish this guy doesn't perform'.

"You are playing for the country and for the team and whosoever performs you congratulate them," Gill said.

The three ODIs against England are the last bit of preparation the Indian team gets before the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

The 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka in August was the last time India played ODIs last year.

"We are playing against a good side and three ODIs and we are not taking this as a practice for Champions Trophy as it is a very important series for us and we are looking to dominate and win this series like any other series."

(With PTI Inputs)