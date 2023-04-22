IPL 2023: Resurgent Mumbai aim to extend winning momentum against shaky Punjab

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians eye fourth win on the trot against inconsistent Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium today

Suryakumar Yadav at the Wankhede nets yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Indians (MI), seeking their sixth IPL crown, go into their clash against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium today with their confidence high following a hat-trick of victories in an eight-day span.

MI lost their opening two clashes against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings before bringing their campaign on track with a comprehensive away win over hosts Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Two other victories followed for the Rohit Sharma-led five-time champions over Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at home and away respectively.

The 14-run victory over SRH on April 18, significantly, was achieved at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when MI defended a moderately challenging target after their previous two successes had happened when they chased a target.

Things are slowly but surely falling into place for MI although their batting order has not clicked to potential and the bowling unit is still not a settled one.

But there were encouraging signs in their success against SRH, especially with their potentially match-winning all-rounder Cameron Green coming good with the bat while scoring 64 not out in 40 balls to help set up what proved to be a winning total of 192-5.

Impressive bowling attack

The bowlers responded with speedsters Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith picking up two wickets apiece along with veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla, the team’s top wicket-taker so far.

Young Arjun Tendulkar, who made his debut in the previous home game against KKR, also bowled an impressive last over in which he conceded just five runs to bring more cheers to the camp.

Captain Rohit Sharma, fellow-opener Ishan Kishan and the World’s No. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav are yet to bat to their potential. When this happens the team will be even more formidable.

MI return for Archer?

In bowling, Jofra Archer who played the opening game and sat out the rest, provides MI with another strong pace option if and when they choose to exercise it. Behrendorff told reporters on match eve that Archer “has been training strongly. The medical team is working tirelessly. We are waiting for the medical team to tick off [all boxes]. Hopefully he is not far away [from being fully fit].”

Their opponents, Punjab, come into the game with their confidence a bit low after suffering a defeat at home on Thursday against RCB, their third loss in their last four matches.

Skipper and in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan missed his second game in a row and the team suffered as they failed to chase 174 put up by RCB and lost by 24 runs, after being shot out for 150 in 18.2 overs in their home bastion at Mohali.

Dhawan is crucial in their batting unit although the entry of big-hitting Liam Livingstone for his first game of the season is a big plus in spite of his flop show against RCB.

Their batting, overall, looks a bit brittle with their plans to field England’s Jonny Bairstow coming unhinged following the leg injury he sustained last year which has ruled him out of the entire season.

The pace bowling too looks a bit weak if Kagiso Rabada is benched again and the spin department is also not formidable with leggie Rahul Chahar being its leading light.