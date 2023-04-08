MI vs CSK: SKY celebrates 'homecoming' to Wankhede ahead of IPL's 'El Clasico'

Hours ahead of the match, local favourite Suryakumar Yadav shared memories associated with playing at the stadium as a Mumbaikar

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Rohit Sharma will look to regain his lost momentum both as a batsman and skipper, when Mumbai Indians square off against an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in what could be safely billed as a Saturday night IPL blockbuster at Wankhede. Rested well for a week after their their crushing loss against RCB in season-opener, Mumbai will have to deliver under additional pressure in front of their passionate home fans here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hours ahead of the match, local favourite Suryakumar Yadav shared memories associated with playing at the stadium as a Mumbaikar. Suryakumar compared the feeling of returning to the Wankhede to the emotion of returning to one’s home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

“When I returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018, it felt like a homecoming where everybody greets you. I got that same feeling. The first time I came to the ground, it was a very different feeling. Obviously when you come to any stadium you feel great. You imagine playing at the stadium, the feeling you get when you make runs and play shots at the stadium is a very different feeling," said Suryakumar.

Also Read: MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rohit & Co. aim to seek out right combination at Wankhede

As one of the local players in the Mumbai team, Suryakumar has fond memories of the hallowed stadium right from his childhood when he played for the Mumbai age group sides. “When the stadium was made, I was a regular here. I played domestic matches, age-group matches and then came the IPL. I was MI from 2011 to 2013. In 2018, I was reunited with the franchise after a short break," he claimed.

He also spoke about how the ambience at the stadium as well as the vociferous crowd support from the MI Paltan made him work harder, which in turn helped him realize his full potential and paved his entry into the Indian team.

“After entering the stadium, I felt really special again and I thought I will have to work very hard if I have to play consistently in front of this amazing crowd at this beautiful stadium. I’ll have to put in quality efforts and I have been working hard since then and have never looked back.”

Suryakumar, who is the reigning ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, has an excellent record at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians, scoring 457 runs at an average of 30.46, while striking at 135.60.

Suryakumar's horror form is also a cause of worry in the MI dug-out. After registering three consecutive zeros for India in the recent ODIs against Australia, he had departed cheaply in Mumbai's IPL 2023 opener. The 32-year-old walked in during the powerplay overs after MI suffered the worst of starts. However, Suryakumar's innings was shortlived as he gave an easy catch at backward point off the bowling of Michael Bracewell.

"We have no concern over Suryakumar's form. Again, I believe you guys make more of it than we do sometimes I am saying, people have bad days and it's unfortunate. As cricketers, our bad days are most highlighted and we keep speaking on and on about it rather than trying to look at the positive of what he has done over the past 18 months or so in cricket as an individual. So, we do it on a day-to-day basis. And the way he has been training, we have all confidence that he will do his justice to his talent, and we shall continue to back him. And we hope that you continue to write good things so if he really comes across it, he can be positive and entertain you guys as well," Pollard was quoted as saying at a pre-match press conference on Friday.