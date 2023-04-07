'As cricketers, our bad days are most highlighted': Pollard backs out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is hopeful of the side bouncing back from shock defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in campaign opener to revive hopes of a sixth IPL trophy

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat. Not the first time that the most successful franchise in the tournament’s history has made such a start, in fact they have the image of slow starters who roar back as the league progresses. Batting coach Kieron Pollard is hopeful of the side bouncing back from shock defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in campaign opener to revive hopes of a sixth IPL trophy. Besides young left-handed batter Tilak Varma, the rest of Mumbai's batting line-up failed to deliver on a pitch which was good to bat upon.

Batting first, Mumbai crumbled to 48/4 and then to 123/7 at one stage, looking in danger of being shot out for a below-par total. But Varma stood tall and impressed everyone with his skill and temperament in hitting nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.6, as Mumbai got 69 runs from the last five overs.

Asked if Mumbai is banking on big game players like Rohit and Tim David for batting superiority, Pollard said, "I believe all batters have to fire. I don't think we should single out anyone. Individual cricket is played with eleven players and again tournament has just started for us, so everyone is looking to start the tournament on a high. Yes, we didn't get off to a great start as a batting unit, but in the end I think we managed a decent total in the end (against RCB)."

Moreover, World No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav's horror form is also a cause of worry in the MI dug-out.. After registering three consecutive zeros for India in the recent ODIs against Australia, Suryakumar departed cheaply in Mumbai's IPL 2023 opener. The 32-year-old walked in during the powerplay overs after MI suffered the worst of starts. However, Suryakumar's innings was shortlived as he gave an easy catch at backward point off the bowling of Michael Bracewell.

"We have no concern over Suryakumar's form. Again, I believe you guys make more of it than we do sometimes I am saying, people have bad days and it's unfortunate. As cricketers, our bad days are most highlighted and we keep speaking on and on about it rather than trying to look at the positive of what he has done over the past 18 months or so in cricket as an individual. So, we do it on a day-to-day basis. And the way he has been training, we have all confidence that he will do his justice to his talent, and we shall continue to back him. And we hope that you continue to write good things so if he really comes across it, he can be positive and entertain you guys as well," explained Pollard.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will look to get their campaign back on track in the big blockbuster on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings are heading to Mumbai after having beaten Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game of the season.