Mumbai Indians' pacer, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

On a double-header Sunday, IPL 2025 is all set to witness the second play of the day, which will be played between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 7.30 pm.

So far, the 'Paltan' has been struggling in IPL 2025, having suffered four defeats in five matches. With only one win to its name, MI is placed in the ninth position on the points table.

On the other hand, DC has maintained an unbeaten streak with four straight victories and is enjoying the top spot on the points table. The Axar Patel-led side will look to continue on their momentum.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of today, the Delhi weather reads to be at 34 degrees Celsius. With the Arun Jaitley Stadium known to be a high-scoring ground, the spectators present in the stadium can expect to see a run fest. With the option of opting for a new ball in the second innings, considering the dew factor, it will be interesting to see how the game fares.