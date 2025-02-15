MI vs DC WPL 2025: Match preview, toss updates, playing XI, pitch report

The winners of WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians tend to lean on their core group of players — both overseas and Indian — and a similar approach can be expected this year

Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: Getty)

The inaugural edition's winner Mumbai Indians will bank on their core group of players while two-time finalists Delhi Capitals will expect fireworks from Shafali Verma when they face-off in the second game of the Women’s Premier League on Saturday.

The finalists of the first WPL in 2023, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals made it to the knockouts in the second edition last year but lost to the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator and the final respectively.

Those defeats were certainly not reflective of how well MI and DC had fared until the knockouts stage, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side finishing second in the points table with five wins in eight matches and Meg Lanning's team topping it with six wins in as many outings.

The winners of WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians tend to lean on their core group of players — both overseas and Indian — and a similar approach can be expected this year, with only a few changes taking place in terms of squad composition.

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who was grappling with an unspecified injury, was ruled out of the competition and has been replaced by slow left-arm orthodox bowler Parunika Sisodia, who was one of the main performers in India’s title-winning campaign in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup recently.

Mumbai Indians have let go of England's Issy Wong, who took the first-ever WPL hat-trick in 2023, after the player lost form and the franchise found the leader of their attack in South Africa's Shabnim Ismail.

Among domestic talents, another member of the U-19 T20 World Cup winning squad G Kamalini would be one to watch out for, having finished as the third highest scorer in the competition with 143 runs in seven matches.

Apart from a strong leader in Harmanpreet, MI have strong figures from other international sides such as Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), as well as South Africans Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail and Chloe Tryon.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Parunika Sisodia, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Titas Sadhu.

Playing 11

MI Playing 11 (probable): Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnim Ismail.

DC Playing 11 (Probable): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav.

MI vs DC head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

Mumbai Indians won: 3

Delhi Capitals won: 2

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 take place?

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals on February 15.

What is the venue of the MI vs Delhi WPL match 2025?

Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host MI vs DC match.

At what time will the live toss between MI vs DC WPL match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST

At what time will the MI vs DC WPL 2025 begin?

The live match time of Mumbai vs Delhi cricket match is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The MI Women vs DC Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of MI Women vs DC Women in WPL 2025 today's match?

Jio Hotstar will provide the live streaming WPL 2025 matches.