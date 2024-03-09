MI vs GG highlights: Mumbai Indians successfully chased down the gigantic target of 191 runs set by Gujarat Giants. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 95-run knock guides MI to a seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants

Harmanpreet Kaur, Beth Mooney (Pic: WPL)

Listen to this article MI vs GG highlights: Harmanpreet's 95 helps Mumbai to defeat Gujarat by 7 wickets x 00:00

Mumbai Indians will be riding high on confidence as they won their previous match against UP Warriorz. The Mumbaikars will play against the Giants on the same ground where they defeated Warriorz, Arun Jaitley Stadium. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a crucial knock of 45 runs so that the side could reach the score of 160 runs against the Giants. Saika Ishaque led Mumbai's bowling as she bagged three wickets for 27 runs in her three-over spell.

Gujarat Giants on the other hand too will be entering the clash after securing a win in their previous game against Royal Challengers Banglore. Openers Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt played important knocks for the side and helped the team reach 199. RCB batters tried their best to chase the target, but the Giants' bowlers ensured the opponents failed to achieve their aim. Gujarat won the match by 19 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Most fifers for India in Test Cricket

MI vs GG live updates: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S. Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaer, S.B. Keerthana.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Kashvee Gautam, Lauren Cheatle, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

MI vs GG live updates: Predicted XI

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (C & WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwer, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi.

MI vs GG live updates: Toss update

Gujarat Giants won the toss and have elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

MI vs GG live updates: Confirmed playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S. Sajana.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Kathryn Bryce, M Singh, B Fulmali.

MI vs UPW live updates

10: 55 PM: MI- 191/3 (19.5)

Mumbai Indians successfully chased down the gigantic target of 191 runs set by Gujarat Giants. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 95-run knock guides MI to a seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants.

10: 40 PM: MI- 168/3 (18)

Kaur smashes fifty. MI need 23 runs in 12 balls.

10: 28 PM: MI- 119/3 (15)

Harmanpreet Kaur stand tall, taking MI to 119 after the completion of 15 overs

10: 12 PM: MI- 92/2 (12)

Bhatia continues to strike hard, skipper Kaur on the other hand keeps rotating the strike. The duo take MI to 92 runs after 12 overs.

9: 55 PM: MI- 63/1 (8)

Mumbai reaches 63 runs after the loss of two wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur enters the ground and joins Yastika Bhatia.

9: 38 PM: MI- 45/0 (5)

Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia start Mumbai's innings on a stable note

9:24 PM: MI- 5/0 (1)

Mumbai Indians accumulated 5 runs from the first over.

9: 08 PM: GG- 190/7 (20)

Gujarat Giants set a gigantic 191-run target against Mumbai Indians. Saika Ishaque bagged 2 wickets for 31 runs.

8: 55 PM: GG- 163/5 (17)

Set batter Hemalatha departs on 74. MI is in the driver's seat of the match.

8: 45 PM: GG- 152/3 (15)

Mooney departs after scoring 66 runs, Gardner joins Hemalatha in the innings built up.

8: 26 PM: GG- 127/1 (12)

Beth Mooney completes her fifty in 27 deliveries. On the other hand, Hemalatha continues to find gaps.

8: 10 PM: GG- 76/1 (8)

Dayalan Hemalatha and Mooney stand strong despite losing the early scalp of the opener Wolvaardt.

7: 52 PM: GG- 39/1 (5)

Skipper Mooney's aggressive approach takes the team to 39 in 5 overs.

7: 45 PM: GG- 19/1 (3)

Gujarat loses the early wicket of opener Laura Wolvaardt (13) for 19 runs.

7: 30 PM: GG- 1/0 (1)

Match begins! Gujarat Giants score one run from the first over of the match.