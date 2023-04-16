MI vs KKR live updates: Venkatesh becomes 2nd centurion for KKR, Russell on fire

Mumbai Indians will face an uphill task against the firepower of Kolkata Knight Riders batters when the teams clash here on Sunday in their IPL contest, with both former champions looking to put their campaigns back on track

Venkatesh Iyer (Pic: @ipl/twitter)

Mumbai Indians will face an uphill task against the firepower of Kolkata Knight Riders batters when the teams clash here on Sunday in their IPL contest, with both former champions looking to put their campaigns back on track. While Mumbai Indians were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens.

However, despite winning the previous game, the most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians, will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023. With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fourth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.

Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

MI vs KKR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Behrendorff, Umesh Yadav, Riley Meredith

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

MI vs KKR: Toss update

Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede.

MI vs KKR: Confirmed Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

5:13 PM: 171/5 in 18.4 overs

The formidable Andre Russell is batting on 11 off 5 balls alongside Rinku Singh. Mumbai Indians looking to restrict KKR below 180. Venkatesh Iyer has smashed the Mumbai bowling attack all over the park today.

5:08 PM: 159/4 after 17 overs

Venkatesh Iyer has completed his hundred in just 49 balls, what a knock by the left-hander! He is the second batter to score a century for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The first was evergreen Brendon McCullum.

4:44 PM: 124/4 after 13 overs

Wicket! Shardul Thakur gets caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. Another wicket for MI as the dangerous Shardul Thakur departs, he was never looking in fine rhythm today.

4:35 PM: 111/3 after 11 overs

Venkatesh Iyer batting on 76 off just 34 balls at the moment. He is fire, every boundary and six in the KKR innings have been hit by the left-hander. MI with a serious problem to deal with as Iyer looks in destructive rhythm.

4:15 PM: 73/3 after 8 overs

Another one bits the dust! Nitish Rana gets caught by Ramandeep Singh (subsitute) bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. Kolkata Knight Riders lose their skipper as MI get another one and it is a very important wicket for Mumbai at this moment.

4:07 PM: 57/2 after 6 overs

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets caught by Jansen off Piyush Chawla's delivery. Mumbai Indians get another wicket as the leggie strikes. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana walks in at number 4 now.

3:50 PM: 39/1 after 4 overs

A back of a length ball by Arjun Tendulkar and Venkatesh Iyer punches it in the gap on the offside for a four. Tendulkar hurriedly charges down the ground and Iyer smashes a six as the ball flies over the long-off fence.

3:37 PM: 15/1 in 2.4 overs

N Jagadeesan gets caught by Hrithik Shokeen, who bends forward to grab a sharp low catch. The batter departs for 0(5). Kolkata Knight Riders off to a bad start as MI's Green gets the first wicket.

3:34 PM: 5/0 after 1 over

Arjun Tendulkar kicks off his IPL debut with a length ball wide of off-stump, changes his length the very next ball and bowls a low full-toss. Gurbaz attempts to fly it over the covers but ends up misdirecting it as the ball flies in the air. The ball lands beyond Tim David's reach, who chases the ball towards mid-off. There is also a massive LBW appeal against Jagadeesan but Mumbai don't opt for a review.

3:30 PM: Match begins!

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w) and Jagadeesan walk out to kickstart the proceedings at Wankhede as Arjun Tendulkar gets ready to bowl his first ball in IPL.