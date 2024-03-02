MI vs RCB highlights: Mumbai trounce RCB by seven wickets, rise to top spot in points table

Mumbai had made a sedate start to their innings and had to wait till the fourth over for the first four against UP Warriorz on Wednesday

Champions in the inaugural edition last year, Mumbai Indians have two wins so far in the competition, same as RCB (Pic: AFP)

Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai's batting suffered in the absence of skipper and in-form batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who had been nursing a niggle, during their WPL 2024 encounter against UP Warriorz, as a laboured 55 off 47 balls from Hayley Matthews guided them to 161 for six. It was a competitive total but the Mumbai bowlers would not have suspected a carnage like the one Navigre and Healy unloaded on them.

Kiran Navigre (57, 31b, 6x4, 4x6) and skipper Alyssa Healy (33, 29 balls) added 94 runs for the opening wicket stand in just 9.1 overs as the Warriorz eased past the 162-run target in 16.4 overs to hand the defending champions their first defeat of the season.

Mumbai had made a sedate start to their innings and had to wait till the fourth over for the first four. Yastika Bhatia (26, 22b) gave Mumbai the much-needed acceleration when the left-hander hammered 18 runs off left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani through a sequence of three fours and a six, which was thumped right over the bowler’s head.

However, Bhatia did not last long as a pull played closer to her body off Harris ended in the hands of Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Matthews too tried to up the tempo and found the occasional big hits amid a slew of mis-time shots. Her four and six off successive balls off left-arm spinner Gayakwad were a reminder to her power and timing when in flow.

Matthews, who was dropped on 43 by Deepti off Harris, reached her fifty in 44 balls but could not kick on. Her effort to clear long-on off Gayakwad did not have elevation and distance as Harris completed an easy catch. A couple of hefty blows in the final stages by Pooja Vastrakar (18, 12b) and Wong helped MI to cross the 150-run mark.

MI vs RCB live updates: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ellyse Perry, Ekta Bisht.

MI vs RCB live updates: Predicted Playing XIs

MI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

MI vs RCB live updates: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batswomen: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

All-Rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

MI vs RCB live updates: Toss update

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first.

MI vs RCB live updates: Confirmed playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

10:23 PM: 133/3 (15.1)

Mumbai Indians win the match by 7 wickets and the defending champions are back on the top spot for now with this stunning win.

10:11 PM: 118/3 (12)

Skipper Brunt walks off after a brilliant 27-run cameo. A brilliant knock comes to an end. The MI captain looks to play the reverse sweep but gets caught at backward point.

10:00 PM: 109/2 (10)

100 comes up for MI. They are now inches away from a third win.

9:58 PM: 74/2 (8)

Shreyanka Patil gets the wicket of Hayley Matthews. She departs after scoring 26 runs off 21 balls.

9:32 PM: 60/2 (6)

Mumbai have got the start they wanted. RCB need a couple of wickets here in order to get back in the match. RCB 60/1 (6)

9:14 PM: 39/0 (3)

Mumbai have got the start they wanted. RCB need a couple of wickets here in order to get back in the match.

8:48 PM: 131/6 (20)

Sophie Devine gets the breakthrough and dismisses Yastika Bhatia after scoring a blazing 31 off 15 balls. However, MI is already off to a storming start.

Mumbai Indians have managed to restrict Bangalore on 131 runs. RB were in a really bad position but Perry’s unbeaten 44 helped them post a decent total.

8:10 PM: 42/4 (8.2)

RCB is on the back foot. Pooja Vastrakar gets her first wicket as well. MI is dictating the game here.

7:40 PM: 13/0 (2)

Hayley Matthews comes to bowl in the second over as Smriti Mandhana hits her for the first four of the innings. Such a delicate shot through the off side.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine start off on a steady note for Bengaluru. Six runs come from the first over.