MI vs RCB, live updates: Bangalore fancy their chances against stern Mumbai challenge

Smriti Mandhana's languid grace will meet its match in Harmapreet Kaur's brute power when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the fourth fixture of Women’s Premier League 2023 on Monday

Smriti Mandhana's languid grace will meet its match in Harmapreet Kaur's brute power when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the fourth fixture of Women’s Premier League 2023 on Monday. Mumbai Indians boast of a fantastic roster in terms of international recruits, including skipper Harmanpreet, who led the batting onslaught with quickfire 65 off 30 balls against a meek Gujarat.

With Nat-Sciver Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews in their ranks, the team looks invincible. So much so that Mumbai appears to have a slighter edge over RCB in terms of pure international talent. Royal Challengers also possess a star-studded Playing XI, with the likes of Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Knight putting their world-class abilities with both bat and ball to display. The side is coming off a shattering 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Sunday and will look to bounce back when they take on Mumbai.

Both teams are built differently as Bangalore are believed to have banked more on quality batters in their top order, while MI’s focus areas are all-round abilities and adding a depth to their batting as possible. However, it will be interesting to see who between Kaur and Mandhana reigns supreme tonight. With plenty at stake in the series, the onus will be on the star players of both sides and their battles on offer.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat-Sciver Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Preeti Bose and Kanuka Ahuja

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Pitch Report

The track at the Brabourne stadium is considered excellent for batting with shorter boundaries and quick outfield. Both teams will prefer chasing and the par score could be well around 180 at this venue.