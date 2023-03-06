MI vs RCB, WPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Pitch report, Playing XI, and more

With yet another nerve-wracking encounter between Mumbai and Bangalore set to be taking centre stage on Monday, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom

Mumbai Indians (Pic Courtesy: wplt20)

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 on Monday at the Brabourne Stadium. With yet another nerve-wracking encounter set to be taking centre stage on Monday, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom. Both sides will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on each other to inch closer to the elusive trophy.

While Mumbai started off their WPL campaign on a winning note crushing Gujarat Giants by a massive 143 runs in the season opener, RCB crashed to a 60-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener on Sunday. Captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored for her side with a quickfire 35 off 23. Bangalore will look to make amends and rack up a win in their upcoming game against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians boast a formidable batting line-up featuring Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Nat-Sciver Brunt, who have impressed with the bat at a bewildering rate. Their bowlers, including the likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, and flamboyant Saika Ishaque turned heads claiming several wickets and in turn restricting the opposition to a below-par score.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore also have a star-studded Playing XI, with the likes of Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Knight putting their world-class abilities with both bat and ball to display. Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also starred with the bat. The upcoming encounter between Mumbai and Bangalore promises to be an exciting affair with some of the world's top cricketers battling it out on the field.

Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 6

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 6 at 7:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Pitch Report

The track is considered excellent for batting with shorter boundaries and quick outfield. Both teams will prefer chasing and the par score could be well around 180 at this venue.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat-Sciver Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Preeti Bose and Kanuka Ahuja