MI vs RCB live streaming: How to watch Women's Premier League 2023 in India?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 on Monday at the Brabourne Stadium

MI vs RCB (Pic Courtesy: wplt20)

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 on Monday at the Brabourne Stadium. While Mumbai started off their WPL campaign on a winning note crushing Gujarat Giants by a massive 143 runs in the season opener, RCB crashed to a 60-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener on Sunday. Captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored for her side with a quickfire 35 off 23. Bangalore will look to make amends and rack up a win in their upcoming game against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians boast a formidable batting line-up featuring Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Nat-Sciver Brunt, who have impressed with the bat at a bewildering rate. Their bowlers, including the likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, and flamboyant Saika Ishaque turned heads claiming several wickets and in turn restricting the opposition to a below-par score.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore also have a star-studded Playing XI, with the likes of Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Knight putting their world-class abilities with both bat and ball to display. Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also starred with the bat. The upcoming encounter between Mumbai and Bangalore promises to be an exciting affair with some of the world's top cricketers battling it out on the field.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming details

Where is the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 8 PM IST on Monday, March 6.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcasted live on television via Sports18. The match will be live streamed in India via Jio Cinema.

How to watch the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The online streaming of the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Viacom18. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the WPL 2023 match between MI vs RCB on https://www.mid-day.com/.