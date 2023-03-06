Breaking News
WPL 2023: Grace-ful win for UP Warriorz over Gujarat Giants

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Harris was at the crease in the 12th over, when UP were struggling at 86-4. But she didn't give up and single handedly helped her team register their first triumph in the WPL

UP Warriorz players Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone celebrate thier victory against the Gujarat Giants during Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket match, in Navi Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Australian Grace Harris’s 26-ball 59 not out (7x4, 3x6) gave UP Warriorz a thrilling three-wicket win with one ball to spare over Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.  


Two Aussies—UPW’s Harris and Gujarat pacer Annabel Sutherland (1-41)—were up against each other in the final over of the game when UP outfit needed 19 runs to win from the last six balls. Harris dispatched Sutherland over the deep mid-wicket fence for a six on the very first ball to take a psychological advantage in the successful chase. Then she hit a couple of fours and sealed the victory with a big six over deep square leg fence on the fifth ball of the over.



Harris was at the crease in the 12th over, when UP were struggling at 86-4. But she didn’t give up and single handedly helped her team register their first triumph in the WPL. 


UPW’s Pune-born Kiren Navgire too played a vital knock, scoring a 43-ball 53 with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Earlier, while batting first, Gujarat team posted 169-6 in their allotted 20 overs. 

