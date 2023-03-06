WPL 2023: Enjoying commentary, but hope to play next year says Punam Raut

Raut, 33, who has represented the country in four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is, reckoned the new opportunity requires thorough observation

India batter Punam Raut during the pre-match show of the WPL opener between MI and GG on Saturday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

India batter Punam Raut was busy with her match simulation practice at Azad Maidan just a few days back when the Women’s Premier League [WPL] broadcasters were trying to get in touch to offer her a commentary assignment.

And on Saturday, she was doing commentary for the WPL opener between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Plenty of experience

Raut, 33, who has represented the country in four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is, reckoned the new opportunity requires thorough observation. “It was a great experience to commentate alongside Syed Saba Karim, Parthiv Patel and Reema Malhotra, who were very supportive throughout. I was comfortable and enjoyed it without taking any pressure. Yes, this job requires you to observe the game keenly as you need to react immediately,” Raut told mid-day on Sunday.

Despite 3,282 international runs under her belt and plenty of experience, Raut went unsold in the inaugural WPL auction held on February 13. She expressed disappointment at not being picked by any team. “It was disappointing. I wanted to play in the WPL where I could showcase my skills, perform and try to make a comeback into the national team. I was upset that [auction day] evening, but I was in the nets the next morning. Hopefully, I will get to play the next WPL season.”

Although, cricket commentary has opened a new door for Raut, she is not planning to give up playing as of now. “I want to play a lot more. I am ready to grab any opportunity. I never miss a single day of practice. Playing cricket is my passion and I can never even think of giving it up. I am equally good skill and fitness-wise and I am also working on my footwork and power-hitting,” she remarked.

‘WPL will help youngsters’

Raut felt WPL will play a crucial role in improving Indian women’s cricket. “We have waited a lot for WPL to happen. There are only a few domestic tournaments for girls, so this will give them an opportunity to play with international players in front of a big crowd. Increased financial support will encourage youngsters to take up the sport and that will also increase competition at the lower levels. I am really thankful to [BCCI secretary] Jay Shah and his team for starting WPL,” she signed off.