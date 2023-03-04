WPL 2023: From a Youtuber to an ace cricketer, watch out for Maha’s Poonam Khemnar playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore

After she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League Auction 2023, Poonam Khemnar didn't tell anyone that she was selected. Instead, she just went to a temple to pray

Poonam Khemnar/ Instagram

After she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League Auction 2023, Poonam Khemnar didn't tell anyone that she was selected for the prestigious league. Instead, she just went to a temple to pray.

A right arm leg-spinner and a big hitter with the bat, Poonam Khemnar from Maharashtra was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for rupees 10 lakh.

Poonam plays for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy and is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in Maharashtra.

In her childhood, her family didn’t approve of her playing cricket. She was hit when she went out to play cricket.

Also read: Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, shares list of banned activities around stadium

As she didn’t have enough money to play, she started training kids in Vibgyor school to earn extra bucks to pursue her dream.

Poonam Khemnar has played as a guest player for the Nagaland team in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in the 2021-22 season. She is the first player from the Nagaland team to hit a century in the BCCI domestic competition. In a match against Manipur, while playing for Nagaland, she hit 105 runs off 126 balls which included 9 fours and 1 six.

She has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos about physical fitness and workouts. She also likes to ride motorcycles.

Poonam Khemnar has also been awarded by the former governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik after she helped the Maharashtra team to win a tournament.

Poonam Khemnar

Bought for 10L

Batting Style: Right-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right arm leg-spinner

Role: Batting All-Rounder