MI will eye youngsters, Gujarat need pacers: WV Raman

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

MI have retained 13 players and have vacant player slots in the form of four Indians and one overseas with a remaining purse of Rs 2.1 crores

MI will eye youngsters, Gujarat need pacers: WV Raman

WV Raman

Ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction to be held on Saturday, former India women’s head coach WV Raman believes defending champions Mumbai Indians will be aiming to pick young players and develop their skills so that they can serve the side for a long time.


Also Read: "Will look to give more opportunities to new players", Harmanpreet


MI have retained 13 players and have vacant player slots in the form of four Indians and one overseas with a remaining purse of Rs 2.1 crores. “MI will use this auction for investment and unearth a diamond like they always do. They’ll pick three-four players for the future and develop their skills so they can serve them in the years to come. They’ll look for young Indian players because they know you must have a strong Indian contingent in your squad to win tournaments. They’ve seen it work for them in the men’s vertical,” Raman told Jio Cinema.


Runners-up Delhi Capitals have a remaining purse of Rs 2.25 crores, while UP Warriorz have a remaining purse of Rs 4 crores. With Rs 5.95 crores, Gujarat Giants have the highest remaining purse among all franchises and need to fill the most slots (10). Raman believes they will eye at least two fast bowlers. “In this kind of competition, be it WPL or IPL, foreigners are required either to generate pace or to hit fast bowlers,” he said. Royal Challengers Bangalore have a remaining purse of Rs 3.35 crores.

