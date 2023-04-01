Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan on Friday said a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

