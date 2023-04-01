Breaking News
Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:04 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan on Friday said a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan on Friday said a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.


