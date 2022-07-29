mid-day 43rd anniversary special: New strokes

Marveling at his sister-in-law Sumedha Khadilkar’s painting activity at the height of the pandemic, former India cricketer Sandeep Patil decided that this was the right time to resume his childhood pastime of drawing and painting

One of the 500 paintings Sandeep Patil completed during the pandemic

Khadilkar was quick to gift Patil the required stationery and Patil, to use a cricketing term, took no time in getting his eye in. In two years, his art tally has reached 500 paintings and he can’t point to one that gave him immense satisfaction for him to consider it a favourite. He opts for another cricketing term—100!