Rahul Dravid: Terrific show under pressure, a great sign

Head coach Rahul Dravid lauds young Indian team for putting up a solid performance during 3-0 ODI series sweep over hosts West Indies

India players after dismissing WI’s Nicholas Pooran during the third ODI at Port of Spain. Pic/AFP

India coach Rahul Dravid lauded the “professionalism” of his young outfit which has shown some “great signs” moving forward while routing the West Indies 3-0 in their own backyard in the just-concluded ODI series.



Rahul Dravid

First ODI clean sweep in WI

Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday became the first-ever captain of an Indian team that clean swept West Indies on their home soil after the visitors thrashed the home team by 119 runs in the third and final ODI here. “We came here with a really young team. Lot of the guys who played the England series didn’t play here and the way you guys have responded, the way you guys played in three games and the level of professionalism you showed...,” Dravid said in his dressing room speech after the final ODI.

“Couple of tight games and to get on the right side of those high-pressure games, some terrific performances under pressure was a really great sign for a very young team.”

Dravid also praised Dhawan for his able leadership.

‘Well done, Shikhar’

“Really well done by Shikhar. I think he led very well. Well done to all of you, terrific performance,” added Dravid.

