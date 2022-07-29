Recent visit to Lord’s revitalised birthday boy Sir Garry Sobers

"He was a bit sad since the passing away of [cousin] David Holford [former WI all-rounder, who passed away on May 30]. But this London tour made him energetic on his return," said his son Daniel

Garfield Sobers

Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers is strong and sturdy even at the age of 86. The former all-rounder, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, is making all attempts to live an energetic life, according to his son Daniel.

“Dad plays golf twice a week and moves around freely. He looks frail, there are problems in his knees, it’s painful, yet, he is strong enough to fight it out,” Daniel told mid-day from his Barbados residence at Highgate Gardens.

“He normally hosts a lunch and a dinner once a year, where he invites family members and friends. Lunch on Christmas day [December 25] and dinner on his birthday [July 28],” Daniel added.

Sobers, who scored 8,032 runs and claimed 235 wickets in 93 Tests, is back in Barbados after setting up a foundation in the United Kingdom named after him that will help underprivileged young cricketers.

“Dad was very happy to be there. He was happy to meet Sachin Tendulkar and Farokh Engineer with who he spoke about the 1971 World XI matches [v Australia].

"Normally, he does not like to discuss cricket at home. I try to ask him some questions according to his mood. He then answers those happily. He was a bit sad since the passing away of [cousin] David Holford [former WI all-rounder, who passed away on May 30]. But this London tour made him energetic on his return."

"He said that going to Lord’s helped him mentally. His memories of Lord’s are fantastic. It all comes back the moment he steps in. There will be no other Sobers in the next 1,000 years. I’m very proud that he is my father,” Daniel concluded.