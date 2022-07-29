T20 could be a big hit at CWG: CEO of Commonwealth Games Federation

ICC and CGF believe cricket’s shortest version could make its way to 2028 Paris Olympics if successful at Birmingham

India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a training session at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Few sports are as closely associated with the Commonwealth as cricket is. Cricket at the Test level is played predominantly by the Commonwealth countries, though many others have now started taking to it at a lower level. Zimbabwe, a former member of the Commonwealth, left it in 2023, but is still one of the dozen full members.

Cricket, a star attraction

The International Cricket Council (ICC) which met in Birmingham, two days ahead of the Birmingham 2022 CWG have high hopes of getting the T20 version into Olympic Games in future. That, they feel could happen if Women’s T20, which is part of the Games here in Birmingham becomes a “star attraction” that they hope it will. Among those here for the ICC meetings were former India captain and BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah.

Birmingham 2022 is the first time that women’s cricket will be included in the CWG though in 1998, a men’s 50-over tournament was staged in Kuala Lumpur where South Africa, skippered by Shaun Pollock, beat Australia to win gold.

“Whenever we get a chance to play, whether it is ICC events like the World Cup or even in bilateral series, we do our best. We know that T20 is now very famous and popular. If we have an opportunity, we will try and grow the game. It will be great to have cricket in the Olympics and it will be great for all teams,” said Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

After the meetings in Birmingham, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice was quoted as saying: “That is one of the opportunities with the Commonwealth Games, that we can reach new audiences, that may not be traditional cricket audiences. Whether it is the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games or the African Games, putting cricket into these multi-sport events is good for the growth of the game. I’m sure cricket will be a star attraction at the Commonwealth Games which can only be in a good position as we look for an ambitions moving forward in all other types of multi-sport Games.”

Former CWG synchronised swimmer, Katie Sadlier, the CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), said: “We are hoping cricket will be a big hit in Birmingham.”

ICC’s plan for Olympics

The ICC has confirmed that talks with organisers of the 2028 Olympics were continuing as cricket campaigns for inclusion in Los Angeles. The US is already taking to cricket with numerous Indian-Americans involved with the sport there. “We have declared our ambition to be involved in the Olympic Games, we are assisting the LA 2028 organisers and providing any information that will help their assessment of different sports with regards to addition to the Olympic programme,” said Allardice.

A decision on this could come around the end of 2023. Cricket has not been included in the Olympic programme since the 1900 Games in Paris.