Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Tarouba (Port of Spain)
With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (Five v WI, five in Asia Cup [if India play final], three v Australia, three v South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event

WI vs IND 1st T20I Preview: India eye winning run in T20I series

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP


A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the five-match T20I series starting on Friday.

With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (Five v WI, five in Asia Cup [if India play final], three v Australia, three v South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.

The mere thought of a first XI comprising Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik as the five specialist batters in the top six can have an intimidating as well as debilitating effect on the opposition. And that too at a time when a player of Virat Kohli’s stature has been failing miserably in shortest format and doubts are being cast about his place in the playing XI.

