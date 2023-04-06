Milne, Seifert help Kiwis level T20I series against Lanka

Seifert then helped steer New Zealand to victory as the hosts hit a rapid-fire 146-1 in reply after 14.4 overs.

Adam Milne and Tim Seifert

New Zealand demolished Sri Lanka with a nine-wicket victory in the second T20 international to level the series Wednesday, as opener Tim Seifert finished on 79 not out.

Black Caps bowler Adam Milne had earlier taken five wickets for just 26 runs as Sri Lanka were skittled for just 141 runs. Seifert then helped steer New Zealand to victory as the hosts hit a rapid-fire 146-1 in reply after 14.4 overs.

Their win in Dunedin meant New Zealand levelled the series 1-1 ahead of the decider this Saturday in Queenstown. Sri Lanka had won the opening T20 match last Sunday in Auckland.

