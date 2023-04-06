Breaking News
Milne, Seifert help Kiwis level T20I series against Lanka

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Dunedin
Agencies |

Seifert then helped steer New Zealand to victory as the hosts hit a rapid-fire 146-1 in reply after 14.4 overs.

Adam Milne and Tim Seifert


New Zealand demolished Sri Lanka with a nine-wicket victory in the second T20 international to level the series Wednesday, as opener Tim Seifert finished on 79 not out. 


Black Caps bowler Adam Milne had earlier taken five wickets for just 26 runs as Sri Lanka were skittled for just 141 runs. Seifert then helped steer New Zealand to victory as the hosts hit a rapid-fire 146-1 in reply after 14.4 overs. 



Also Read: Sri Lanka lose to NZ; fail to qualify for World Cup


Their win in Dunedin meant New Zealand levelled the series 1-1 ahead of the decider this Saturday in Queenstown. Sri Lanka had won the opening T20 match last Sunday in Auckland.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

