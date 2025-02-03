Mitchell Marsh had a poor Test run last year, with 293 runs in nine Tests and 15 innings at a sub-par average of 18.86 and just two half-centuries. He could take just five wickets as his workload was affected by injuries

Mitchell Marsh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Mitchell Marsh reveals facing "Bumrah nightmare" during a backyard cricket game x 00:00

Australia's all-rounder Mitchell Marsh shared a hilarious incident about an unexpected challenge he faced while playing with his four-year-old nephew in his backyard. The all-rounder found himself facing the nightmare of Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah as his nephew pulled the action of the Indian speedster.

Mitchell Marsh shared this incident during the Australia Cricket Awards 2025.

Marsh revealed that while playing backyard cricket with his four-year-old nephew, he bowled using Jasprit Bumrah's action which led the Australian all-rounder to get a nightmare.

"My little nephew Ted, he is four years old, we played backyard cricket the other day. He came in with Bumrah's action, and the nightmare continued," Marsh recalled hilariously.

"The nightmare continued"



Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was a nightmare for the Australians during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series ended in the favour of the Aussies as 3-1. They won the title for the first time since 2014 and avoided a hat-trick of series losses to India at home, which does not truly show how much fight Bumrah single-handedly put for India.

He got 32 wickets in five matches at a stunning average of 13.06, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/76. He was the highest wicket-taker in the series and broke record after record in the five-match affair, becoming the Indian with the most Test fifers in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa) and outdoing spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi to have most wickets by an Indian in an away series.

The previous year's Allan Border Medal winner for Australian Player of the Year across all formats, Marsh had a poor series against India, scoring just 73 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 10.42, with best score of 47. He also could pick up just three wickets at an average of 46.33.

Mitchell Marsh had a poor Test run last year, with 293 runs in nine Tests and 15 innings at a sub-par average of 18.86 and just two half-centuries. He could take just five wickets as his workload was affected by injuries. In the final Test of the BGT, he was dropped to bring Beau Webster into the side.

Mitchell Marsh also cracked a joke about how he felt receiving love from the Australian fans prior to December before his form took a depth.

"I think (the successful year) it was capped off by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially with 10 players, especially without me, they did very well," said Mitchell Marsh as quoted by WWOS.

"Prior to December, I felt a lot of love," Marsh said.

"Post December, a bit of a different story. All jokes aside, over the past few years I have felt a lot of love from the Australian fans," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)