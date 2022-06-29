Morgan retires from international cricket

But the 35-year-old batsman has been struggling with form and fitness issues this year

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Morgan led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup—their first major global 50-overs title—and took them to the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings. But the 35-year-old batsman has been struggling with form and fitness issues this year.

Morgan was twice out for nought during the recent ODI series in The Netherlands and withdrew from the third game with a groin issue. Morgan is England’s all-time leading run-scorer in ODI and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively. His tally of 225 ODI appearances and 115 in T20Is are also England records.

