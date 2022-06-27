England captain Eoin Morgan announces his retirement from International cricket

Morgan ends his ODI career with 7701 runs at an average of 39.29 and a strike rate of 91.16. In his T20I career, Eoin scored 2458 runs while averaging 28.58 with a strike rate of 136.17 to go along with it

Eoin Morgan

In what comes as a relatively surprising development, England cricket's long-standing limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has called time on his illustrious career.

Morgan had been expected to lead the England side in a final hurrah at this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. However, his extremely lackluster form has caused him to announce his retirement a little earlier than he would have liked. In his most recent outings for the national team, Morgan fell for back-to-back ducks against the Netherlands.

However, that doesn't take anything away from his truly incredible career that has seen him play 363 games at the international level. Morgan had been England's captain for 7 and a half years and played a pioneering role in revitalizing England's short format teams helping them win the 2019 World Cup in the process.

Morgan ends his ODI career with 7701 runs at an average of 39.29 and a strike rate of 91.16. In his T20I career, Eoin scored 2458 runs while averaging 28.58 with a strike rate of 136.17 to go along with it.

With Morgan set to depart, his deputy Jos Buttler looks the most likely person to replace him as England's captain.