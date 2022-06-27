As speedster Umran Malik makes his debut for India, here is a list of 4 bowlers who have exceeded the 160 km/h mark

Extreme pace is a sight to behold and over the last 2 decades the likes of Akhtar, Tait, Lee, and Starc have often sent fans into a frenzy, thanks to their ability to send the speed gun soaring

Umran Malik bowls during the Twenty20 International cricket match between Ireland and India. Pic/ AFP

Possessing extreme pace is a rare enough sight in world cricket nowadays. Sure, there are plenty of bowlers going around who can bowl in and around the 145/150 km/h mark, but Umran Malik carries on his shoulders the weight of expectations of a whole nation.

Malik exploded onto the scene in the 2021 IPL when he clocked a handful of deliveries north of 150 to get the pulse of the country racing. He proceeded to take things a few more steps further by producing not just a stellar wicket-taking season in the IPL, but by also delivering a ball clocked at 157 km/h!

The likes of Irfan Pathan, Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar see a great deal of potential in young Umran, and believe he possesses the raw pace to enter the exclusive 160 km/h club. But who exactly are the members of this club? Let's find out.

Shoaib Akhtar - fastest ball recorded: 161.3 km/h vs England, 2003

The man known as the Rawalpindi express was frighteningly quick and made a habit of scaring the living daylights out of batsmen, and stumps alike. Akhtar will forever remain the benchmark for any kid who dares to dream of bowling like the wind.

Shaun Tait - fastest ball recorded: 161.1 km/h vs England, 2010

It wasn't for nothing that Shaun Tait was dubbed 'The Wild Thing.' Possessing a slingy side-arm action to go with extreme pace, Tait in his heyday was a nightmare to face. However, persistent injuries blighted what could have possibly been a legendary career.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya heaps praise on Harry Tector; thinks he may get an IPL deal in the future

Brett Lee - fastest ball recorded: 161.1 km/h vs New Zealand, 2005

Compared to the others on this list, Brett Lee was a genuine athlete with an action so awe-inspiring that millions of youngsters tried copying it. Lee had it all, extreme pace, unsettling bounce, swing, ecstatic celebrations, and the dashing looks to go with it. His legacy as a crucial member of Australia's near unbeatable golden-generation will always remain intact.

Mitchell Starc - fastest ball recorded: 160.4 vs New Zealand, 2015

Some may debate that Jeff Thomson ought to be in this list, but since speed guns weren't easily available in Thomson's days, his quickest delivery was thus clocked in a net session. As for Mitchell Starc, when he's on his game, he can be the most deadliest bowler to face in the current game. Starc's repertoire includes a booming in-swinger to right handers, an excellent yorker, and a rapid bouncer. He often saves his best for the biggest stage and played a crucial role in Australia's 2015 World Cup win.