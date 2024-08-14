Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Morne Morkel appointed Team Indias bowling coach

Morne Morkel appointed Team India's bowling coach

Updated on: 14 August,2024 04:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 39 year-old has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa with a total of 544 international wickets

Morne Morkel appointed Team India's bowling coach

Morne Morkel (Pic: File Pic)

Former South Africa fast bowling great Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday.


"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Shah told PTI.



Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Players to complete Career Golden Slam in Tennis


The 39-year-old Morkel was new chief coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants.

The 39-year-old has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa with a total of 544 international wickets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

