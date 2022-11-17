×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MS Dhoni will be captain in IPL 2023 confirms Super Kings CEO

MS Dhoni will be captain in IPL 2023, confirms Super Kings CEO

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

The Super Kings have released Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N. Jagadeesan, C. Hari Nishaanth, K. Bhagat Varma, KM Asif and Robin Uthappa, who has announced his retirement

MS Dhoni will be captain in IPL 2023, confirms Super Kings CEO

MS Dhoni


Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings’ CEO, KS Viswanathan has confirmed that former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the side in the 2023 edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.


“Obviously, everybody knows that Thalaivan [MS Dhoni] is the one who is going to lead the side and he will do his best and the team will do well,” said Viswanathan a day after announcing CSK’s retained and released players ahead of the 2023 IPL auction.



Also read: Bravo, Kane among big names released before IPL auction


The Super Kings have released Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N. Jagadeesan, C. Hari Nishaanth, K. Bhagat Varma, KM Asif and Robin Uthappa, who has announced his retirement. “It is a very tough call as far as retention is concerned. As you know that CSK have been very passionate with their players,” Viswanathan said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian premier league chennai super kings mahendra singh dhoni ms dhoni t20 sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK