MS Dhoni will be captain in IPL 2023, confirms Super Kings CEO

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings’ CEO, KS Viswanathan has confirmed that former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the side in the 2023 edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

“Obviously, everybody knows that Thalaivan [MS Dhoni] is the one who is going to lead the side and he will do his best and the team will do well,” said Viswanathan a day after announcing CSK’s retained and released players ahead of the 2023 IPL auction.

The Super Kings have released Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N. Jagadeesan, C. Hari Nishaanth, K. Bhagat Varma, KM Asif and Robin Uthappa, who has announced his retirement. “It is a very tough call as far as retention is concerned. As you know that CSK have been very passionate with their players,” Viswanathan said.

