MSD fit enough to play IPL for a few more years: Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 30 March,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Hearing it [Dhoni’s IPL retirement] for the last two-three years. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons,” Rohit said during a pre-season press conference on Wednesday

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (left) with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP


Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reckoned that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will not hang his boots after the 2023 IPL. Though India’s 2011 World Cup-winning captain is now 41, Rohit felt he is perfectly fit to play the IPL even for a few more years. “I don’t know if it’s going to be the last season. Hearing it [Dhoni’s IPL retirement] for the last two-three years. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons,” Rohit said during a pre-season press conference on Wednesday.


Dhoni is seventh in IPL’s top run-scorers with 4,978 runs from 234 games. He scored 232 runs in 14 matches last season. 



