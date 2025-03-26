Instead of organising events, the MCA could invest in supporting upcoming players who struggle to find employment during their formative years

Jagdish Achrekar

The recent two decisions by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) administration may seem like a delicate balancing act between promoting a cricketing cause and appeasing member voters. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

After my email to the MCA administrators on March 24, 2024, suggesting an increase in pension for former senior team Mumbai players, the MCA took almost a year to implement the change. Nevertheless, it’s a welcome move.

A balancing act?

The decision to raise the pension, coinciding with the introduction of a health insurance policy for “authorised representatives” of affiliated (read voters), appears to be more than just a balancing act. It might be an attempt to placate member voters who are upset about the disparity in the prices of wristwatches presented to them and those gifted to Apex Council members.

The average observer may wonder why the MCA is spending lavishly on events, earning it nicknames like ‘Eventful Association’ or ‘Full of Events Organisation.’ Others might see it as a desire to stay in the limelight.

However, having served on the Apex Council from 2019 to 2022, I’m aware that the MCA’s gross receipts may have reached staggering Rs 200 crore. As per the Charity Act, 85 per cent of this amount must be spent on cricketing purposes and accumulation is allowed up to five years. Failure to do so might result in paying taxes on the unspent amount.

Unfortunately, the visionary approach of introducing impactful bowling scheme like the BCA-Mafatlal Bowling Scheme, exemplifying judicious spending, seems to have been lost.

The project initiated by former President, Dr Vijay Patil to grade players and support those not representing India or playing in the IPL, appears to have been shelved. Implementing this project wouldn’t require significant funding. The monthly contract payment of Rs 50,000 to five players and Rs 25,000 to 10 players will cost Rs 60 lakh per year.

Instead of organising events, the MCA could invest in supporting upcoming players who struggle to find employment during their formative years.

I also wonder if the socialistic proposal to create a pension fund for MCA staff, acknowledged by the strong man of MCA in an unofficial meet, has been relegated to the backburner.

The upcoming AGM will reflect the members’ views whether the funds are utilised judiciously or not.

Kudos to Prof Shetty

The MCA administration has responded positively to the pension cause of former players, but will the MCA administration heed veteran administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty’s appeal to honour the Ajit Wadekar by naming a stand (Grand Stand) or portion of the stand (Divecha Stand) at the Wankhede Stadium after him? Will senior cricketers lend their support to this cause? Apex Council members, this gesture would undoubtedly earn you laurels.

Jagdish Achrekar was MCA Treasurer before the 2022 elections

