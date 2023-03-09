Breaking News
Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, secure third WPL win on trot

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Chasing a paltry 106, Mumbai Indians cantered home in 15 overs

Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, secure third WPL win on trot

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)


Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to secure their third win on the trot in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.


Chasing a paltry 106, Mumbai Indians cantered home in 15 overs. Opener Yastika Bhatia laid the foundation in a 32-ball 41, before Hayley Matthews (32) and Hamanpreet Kaur (12 not out) sealed the chase to cap a splendid all-round show.



Matthews earlier accounted for 3/19, while Issy Wong (3/10) and Saika Ishaque (3/13 in three overs) also grabbed three each to shoot out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).

Mumbai Indians 109/2 in 15 overs (Yastika Bhatia 41, Hayley Matthews 32). 

