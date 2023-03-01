Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbais Shams Mulani hopes to replicate Ranji performance in Irani Cup

Mumbai’s Shams Mulani hopes to replicate Ranji performance in Irani Cup

Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai left-arm spinner replaced injured Punjab leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the ROI team for the match against 2021-22 Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh starting in Gwalior today

Mumbai’s Shams Mulani hopes to replicate Ranji performance in Irani Cup

Shams Mulani


Finally, Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani has been rewarded with a place in Rest of India’s (ROI) Irani Cup squad for his consistent performances in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons.


The Mumbai left-arm spinner replaced injured Punjab leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the ROI team for the match against 2021-22 Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh starting in Gwalior today.  



Mulani, 25, was the highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 season with 45 scalps in just six games. He replicated this performance in 2022-23 by taking 46 wickets, second only to Kerala off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (50 wickets).  


However, Mulani, who has also contributed with the bat—321 and 209 runs in the last two seasons respectively—was initially ignored by the selectors for this all-important annual game.

Also read: Bengal cruise past Jharkhand, join Karnataka in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semifinals

The national selection committee comprising SS Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath picked Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (14 and seven wickets in last two seasons) and Markande (seven and 22 wickets) in the ROI team. 

“This is a great opportunity to showcase what I have been doing for the past few years for Mumbai. This is just another game for me. I just have to do the same things for ROI now,” Mulani told mid-day before leaving for Gwalior on Tuesday morning. 

When asked how excited he is for his maiden Irani Cup match, Mulani said: “It’s exciting because you are representing the ROI team. I got to know about it [selection] late last night [Monday]. Unfortunately, he [Mayank Markande] missed out and I got an opportunity.”

Mulani termed this healthy competition. “It’s healthy competition and it’s going to help me improve my skills. In cricket, you are always learning. It’s a great opportunity for me to become a better version of myself,” he signed off. 

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK