Mumbai squad: Ankolekar replaces Dhumal for final

The Mumbai Ranji Trophy selection committee has included left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar in the squad for the March 10-14 final against Vidarbha at Wankhede.

Ankolekar, who has played two games this season, replaces Aditya Dhumal in the 16-member squad. Shams Mulani and Musheer Khan are the other two spin-bowling all-rounders in the team. The rest of the Ajinkya Rahane-led team remain the same.

