Mumbai squad: Ankolekar replaces Dhumal for final
Mumbai squad: Ankolekar replaces Dhumal for final

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Ankolekar, who has played two games this season, replaces Aditya Dhumal in the 16-member squad.

The Mumbai Ranji Trophy selection committee has included left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar in the squad for the March 10-14 final against Vidarbha at Wankhede.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha set to lock horns with Mumbai in the finals


Ankolekar, who has played two games this season, replaces Aditya Dhumal in the 16-member squad. Shams Mulani and Musheer Khan are the other two spin-bowling all-rounders in the team. The rest of the Ajinkya Rahane-led team remain the same.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai ranji team ranji trophy ranji trophy champions vidarbha wankhede sports news cricket news
