Buchi Babu tournament: Mumbai’s Sarfaraz scores second ton

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai were struggling at 84-4 at one stage on Day 1 of the three-day tie after deciding to bat before Sarfaraz smashed nine fours and five sixes en route his century. Mumbai’s Shams Mulani remained unbeaten on 50, while Tanush Kotian scored 48

Sarfaraz Khan. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
x
00:00

After scoring 138 against TNCA XI in the campaign-opener at the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai, India batsman Sarfaraz Khan hammered 111 on Tuesday, to help Mumbai post 346-9 at stumps against Haryana in their third fixture. 

Mumbai were struggling at 84-4 at one stage on Day 1 of the three-day tie after deciding to bat before Sarfaraz smashed nine fours and five sixes en route his century. Mumbai’s Shams Mulani remained unbeaten on 50, while Tanush Kotian scored 48.




