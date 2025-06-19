Rahim’s tally of 15,513 runs eclipses that of Gilchrist (15,461) by 52. The 38-year-old achieved the record during the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle where he was dismissed for 163

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his ton against Sri Lanka yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Adam Gilchrist to achieve unique record x 00:00

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim is now the owner of a unique record, having surpassed Australia’s Adam Gilchrist as the player, who has scored the most international runs without bowling a ball.

Rahim’s tally of 15,513 runs eclipses that of Gilchrist (15,461) by 52. The 38-year-old achieved the record during the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle where he was dismissed for 163.

Top 5 international batters who haven’tbowled a ball

Name-Runs

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) 15,513

Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 15,461

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 12,654

Jos Buttler (England) 11,881

Jonny Bairstow (England) 11,581

