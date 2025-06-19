Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Adam Gilchrist to achieve unique record

Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Adam Gilchrist to achieve unique record

Updated on: 19 June,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Rahim’s tally of 15,513 runs eclipses that of Gilchrist (15,461) by 52. The 38-year-old achieved the record during the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle where he was dismissed for 163

Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Adam Gilchrist to achieve unique record

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his ton against Sri Lanka yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Adam Gilchrist to achieve unique record
x
00:00

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim is now the owner of a unique record, having surpassed Australia’s Adam Gilchrist as the player, who has scored the most international runs without bowling a ball.

Rahim’s tally of 15,513 runs eclipses that of Gilchrist (15,461) by 52. The 38-year-old achieved the record during the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle where he was dismissed for 163.


Top 5 international batters who haven’tbowled a ball


Name-Runs
Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) 15,513
Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 15,461 
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 12,654 
Jos Buttler (England) 11,881 
Jonny Bairstow (England) 11,581

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mushfiqur rahim bangladesh sri lanka test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK