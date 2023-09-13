Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Asia Cup Super Four against India

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2023 08:30 PM IST  |  Colombo
mid-day online correspondent |

Mushfiqur Rahim, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match

Mushfiqur Rahim (Pic: AFP)

Senior Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim will not feature during Friday's Asia Cup 'Super Four' match against India after being granted an extension of leave by his cricket board to be with his newborn child and family.


"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus said in a statement.


Also Read: Asia Cup's silent stands: High prices keep fans at bay


Mushfiqur, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match. However, he will now remain in Dhaka with his family.

Bangladesh are already out of the tournament after losing back-to-back 'Super Four' games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's match against India on Friday has been rendered inconsequential as the Rohit Sharma-led team has already qualified for the summit clash. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match, and into the Asia Cup final.

Rohit Sharma's fifty (53 off 48 balls) was the cornerstone of India's sub-par 213 after Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) bamboozled them.

But India, guided by Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 43, bowled out Sri Lanka for 172.

India, who entered the final with four points, will either face Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. The hosts will face Pakistan in a crunch match on Thursday.

The insipid effort of their batsmen made it mandatory for the Indian bowlers to be on the money from ball one, and Jasprit Bumrah led the way.

(With agency inputs)

