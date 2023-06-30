Muzumdar, Arothe frontrunners for women’s cricket team head coach job

The wait for a head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team will end ahead of its next assignment against Bangladesh next month

Amol Muzumdar and Tushar Arothe

The Indian women’s cricket team is all set to get a head coach soon as the BCCI are set to fill the post with Amol Muzumdar and former Indian women’s cricket team’s coach Tushar Arothe as the frontrunners, according to reports on Thursday.

Muzumdar and Arothe have emerged as the frontrunners to take over the post vacated by Ramesh Powar last year.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team has been without a permanent head coach since Powar was sacked in December last year.

Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had taken over the role on an interim basis for the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

