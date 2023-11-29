Cummins was viewed with suspicion because of his lack of experience as a skipper, especially in one-day internationals, even though he was the best fast bowler in the world with an impressive record

Pat Cummins. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 'My captaincy improving with each game': Pat x 00:00

Australia’s World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins has said there is “no doubt” that his captaincy is getting better after leading Australia to their sixth ODI World Cup.

Cummins was viewed with suspicion because of his lack of experience as a skipper, especially in one-day internationals, even though he was the best fast bowler in the world with an impressive record.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had only led Australia in two ODIs prior to the 2023 World Cup. Australia lost their opening two World Cup matches, dropping them to the bottom of the standings, and raising more doubts about his leadership.

Cummins accompanied by Mitchell Starc at the trophy presentation at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, revealed final win over India was a career highlight for him. Cummins feels that his captaincy is getting better every game.

Also Read: Maxwell storm blows away Indian castle in Guwahati

Australia defeated India in the finals of the ODI World Cup by six wickets. “Still on a high, still waking up every morning buzzing. It’s a career highlight for sure,” said Cummins to local media. “I definitely get better with captaincy every game, absolutely.”

“You learn so much in your wins, and even more so in your losses. No doubt I’m getting better.”

His tactical choices, which included using spin early in a match against India when his pacers were dominating, and underutilizing himself as a bowler in the first few overs, were closely examined by critics. Cummins also said that they aren’t planning to take a rest for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan despite a packed schedule during 2023. “The words ‘rested’ and ‘rotated’ get thrown around a lot, but you never miss Test cricket fully fit,” Cummins said.

“Whilst the last couple of years we might’ve been rested from the odd game, the bulk of work we’ve been able to do is because of those smaller gaps. “We’re fully fit. We won’t be rested.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever