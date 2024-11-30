'Efforts on to ensure win-win scene for everyone': Naqvi

“I don’t want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view [to the ICC], the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all,” Naqvi told reporters

Mohsin Naqvi. Pic/AFP

Backing down from its boycott threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board has told the ICC that it is willing to accept the hybrid model for hosting next year’s Champions Trophy provided the world body allows the same arrangement for events to be held in India till 2031.

What was divulged by a PCB source in Karachi was all but confirmed by its chief Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai hours later. The tournament is scheduled to be held in February-March and India have refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.

“I don’t want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view [to the ICC], the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all,” Naqvi told reporters.

“Cricket should win, that’s most important, but with respect for all. We are going to do what’s best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms,” he added.

“Pakistan’s pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins, but Pakistan’s pride also remains intact.”

The latest proposal is a climbdown from the PCB, which had earlier threatened to boycott the tournament if its hosting rights were not granted in full and India’s demand for a neutral venue was accepted.

When asked whether Pakistan has agreed to the arrangement now, Naqvi’s response was, “Let’s see what happens.

“My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn’t be that we travel to India and they don’t come to our country. The idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms.”

